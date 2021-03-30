MICHAEL ZORRO SHEDROFF
Michael Zorro Shedroff, 83, died March 18, 2021. He was born in Chicago, Illinois and lived in San Tan Valley.
He is survived by his daughter, Amy Hertig-Shedroff; his sons, Walter and Benjamin Shedroff; and two grandchildren, Gideon and Hunter Hertig-Shedroff.
Services were held at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.
Arrangements by Sinai Mortuary. JN
