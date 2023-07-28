GLADYS ENGELSON
Gladys Engelson of Scottsdale died on July 10, 2023. She was 92. Gladys was born in Bronx, New York.
Gladys is survived by daughters Melinda Spilka (Bruce) and Susan Engelson; son Jon Engelson (Marcie); six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, Matheas Engelson; son Steven Engelson; grandson Zachary Gold; sister, Edith Jonas; and parents, Abe and Ida Stavisky.
Services were held on July 13, 2023, at Green Acres Cemetery and officiated by Rabbi Levi Levertov.
Donations in her name can be made to Smile On Seniors (sosaz.org). JN