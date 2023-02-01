ROBERT ALAN BARATZ
Robert Alan Baratz passed away on Jan. 14, 2023. He was 91.
Robert was born in Chicago, Illinois to Mollye and J. Joseph Baratz, M.D. on Oct. 17, 1931. After a primary education in the Chicago public schools, he received a B.S. degree from the University of Wisconsin in 1952, M.S. and Ph.D. Degrees from the University of Illinois, Chicago, and his M.D. from Marquette University (Medical College of Wisconsin) in 1963. After an internship and residency in anesthesia at Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center in New York City, he joined the anesthesia staff from 1966 to 1971. He and his family moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where he practiced anesthesiology from 1971 to 2010. During a period of this time, he served as president of the Arizona Society of Anesthesia.
He is survived by his loving wife, Joan, of 68 years; his sister, Sheila Rabin Tenenblatt; four grown children Rachel (Marc Ehrich), David (Sharon Jacobs), Carol (Paul Krulisky) and Janet. They gave their parents, Joan and Robert, 11 wonderful grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
During the years of active medical practice, Robert donated his time and knowledge to treat patients in Israel, Senegal, Ecuador, Guatemala and Peru. Along with his wife, he also taught conversational English to children in Poland, Vietnam and Cuba. An avid bicyclist, he took multiple bike trips throughout the U.S., as well as Europe and China. JN