SHIRLEY ZIMMET
Shirley Zimmet, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2021, in Arizona. For the past five years, she lived at a senior residence in Phoenix. She led an impactful life of 96 years.
Shirley was born in the Bronx, New York. She was the beloved wife of the late Josef Leo Zimmet, She resided in Queens, New York for 60 years, where she raised a family. She was the loving mother of Judy Zimmet of Scottsdale and Carol Zimmet (Paul Kononenko) of Boxborough, Massachusetts; and the cherished grandmother of Kevin Kononenko of Somerville, Massachusetts and the late Trevor Kononenko of Denver, Colorado.
Shirley endowed several Hunter College scholarships, organized many fund-raising events and was named to the Hunter Hall of Fame. She was an enthusiastic initiator of cultural and educational activities for herself, friends and various groups. She cared about all people and loved to travel. When she moved to the Phoenix senior residences, she continued initiating enriching activities for all around her. These activities were with Jewish Family & Children’s Service, Smile on Seniors and within her residence.
Shirley will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorial donations can be made to Hunter College Foundation, 695 Park Avenue, Suite E1313, New York, NY 10065 or Smile on Seniors Arizona, 2110 East Lincoln Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85016
