ELAINE GOLDBERG
Elaine Goldberg, 86, of Phoenix, passed away peacefully in her sleep during the early hours of November 12, 2022, after a brief battle with lung cancer.
Elaine was born in Brooklyn, New York to Sarah and Murray Shaw on February 5, 1936. She was a registered nurse with a career that spanned over 50 years.
A beloved sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she is survived by her sister, Madeleine Lucien-Brun (Maurice); sons Alan (Camille) and Seth (Roz); daughter, Nancy (Mark); and grandchildren Jordan (Mark), Leah, Brandon, Jeremy, Jacob, David, and great-grandsons Zeke and Max. Elaine is predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Dr. Morris Goldberg.
A funeral service was held on Monday, November 14 at Sinai Mortuary in Phoenix. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hospice of the Valley (hov.org). JN