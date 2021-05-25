MARCIA BEN-ORA
With a heavy heart, we share the sad news that our mother, Marcia Ben-Ora, died of natural causes on Tuesday, May 11, which would have been our father’s 90th birthday.
Marcia was born and grew up in Minneapolis. She met our dad, Avi Ben-Ora, at the Hillel House while they were students at the University of Minnesota. They married in 1954 and were able to celebrate their anniversary in fine style for over 60 years. They spent 40 years in Phoenix and remembered those years fondly.
Our mom loved her children, Eve, Dan and Miriam, but her six perfect grandchildren, Naomi, Carmi, Rebecca, Kelden, Fiona and Jeremy, could do no wrong. She welcomed her children’s spouses, Avi, Carolina and Cliff; and her grandchildren’s spouses, Ryan and Chaney, into the family with open arms. She was also happy to meet Rebecca’s boyfriend, Danny. Marcia is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Lois Mirviss and Sy Johnson, who will remember her with love.
A private funeral will take place. She will be buried next to our dad, who died four years ago, whom we still miss every day.
There will be a shiva minyan via zoom on Monday, May 24.
May her memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved her.
