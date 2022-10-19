LEILA JOYCE BOGAN
Leila Joyce Bogan, age 93, of Scottsdale, died Oct. 5, 2022. Leila was born in Albany, N.Y. to Mary and Benjamin Drezner. She married Arnold Bogan on April 1, 1951, and lovingly referred to herself and Arnold as April Fools. They settled in suburban Philadelphia where they raised their two children, Rick and Sheila. Leila and Arnold came to Scottsdale 50 years ago. They embraced the Southwest and enjoyed traveling throughout the region and overseas.
Leila was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, a committed community volunteer, and a lover of nature, the arts, education and Judaism. She enjoyed being a museum docent and was an avid reader joining many book clubs and study groups. She had a creative eye for design and always shared her unique perspectives on the world.
Leila is survived by her son, Rick Bogan of Scottsdale; daughter, Sheila Solomon Rudd of Tampa, Fla.; two grandchildren Beryl Jackowitz (Michael) and Shayna Zachary (Ross), and five great-grandchildren, Abe, Jonah, Bennett, Millie and Owen. She was preceded in death by her brother Paul Drezner and grandson Isaac Solomon.
A graveside service was held Friday, October 7. To view the service, visit https://vimeo.com/758595270/11dfaf67f9. Arrangements Sinai Mortuary.
There are many charities Leila cared about. If you’d like to make a donation in Leila’s memory, please select any charity that makes you think of her.