LAWRENCE EPSTEIN
Lawrence Epstein of Phoenix died on June 22, 2023. He was 89.
He was born in Tucson, served in the United States Air Force and was a member of Congregation Beth Israel.
Lawrence is survived by his wife, Bette Mae Epstein; daughter, Roni Zeman; son Howard Epstein; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Services were held at Congregation Beth Israel Memorial Cemetery on June 26, 2023, officiated by Rabbi Stephen Kahn and arranged by Sinai Mortuary of Arizona.
Donations in his name can be made to Arizona Housing Fund (arizonahousingfund.org) or Barks of Love (barksoflove.org).