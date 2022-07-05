ARDYCE FELIX
Ardyce Felix passed away on a warm June evening in her apartment at LivGenerations Assisted Living in Scottsdale at the ripe old age of 97.
She had a very rich life, full of family love, world travel, community service and intellectual curiosity. Her love of dance began in childhood in San Jose, California where she performed in local events. She developed lifelong friendships from that time. Her beauty, physical strength, agility and style distinguished her. Lively and energetic, she had an infectious laugh and formidable language skills which sprang from her extensive study of Latin.
Ardyce volunteered her talents and services to causes she believed in. With the National Council of Jewish Women drama troupe, she performed in plays for audiences of developmentally and physically disabled children which had a special place in her heart. She also worked with Alzheimer's patients as respite for caregivers at the Contra Costa Jewish Community Center in Calif. In addition, at the JCC, her husband, Stanley, established an endowment in her honor, The Ardyce Felix Performing Arts Fund.
She and Stan enjoyed beautiful homes always filled with music and song. They also traveled far and wide. Perhaps the most important contributions of Ardyce's and Stan's life together were creating and nurturing their beloved children and engaging with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Deeply caring, fun loving and entertaining, she will be missed but remain in our hearts always.
We wish to acknowledge the wonderful caregiving provided by the Endeavor staff with Jessica Marcano and Kelley Leanne Hamby, so devoted that they became part of the family.
Within 8 days of their 74-year marriage her husband, Stanley Felix, passed away.
She is survived by her sister, Marilyn Jacobs; daughters Judith Adler, Margot Zaterman, and Stefanie Felix; grandchildren Aron Adler, Matt Adler, Max Green, Mitchell Green, Amy Zaterman, Danny Zaterman, and Brent Zaterman; and great-grandchildren Kayla and Caden Adler, Shayna, Zach and Sam Adler, Rudy Green, Henry and Bennett Green, Sloane Seltzer and Lily James Hirsch Zaterman. JN