SARARUTH K. ROSSOW
SaraRuth K. Rossow passed away peacefully on March 24, 2023, at the age of 82. She was the oldest child of Alice and David Kornetsky. SaraRuth grew up in Holyoke, Massachusetts, surrounded by and part of a large and loving community. She graduated from American International College with a teaching degree. She later earned her master’s degree in education and went on to educate educators.
SaraRuth was passionate about community, social justice and Israel — and Zionism in particular. A consummate social butterfly, SaraRuth was never far from a telephone. She was devoted to her community and served on several boards throughout her adult life. No matter where she lived, SaraRuth found instant community and was a friend and neighbor who could always be counted on. She made friends easily and it was not a rarity that by the end of dinner at a restaurant she and the waitstaff would be on a first name basis. Ditto for the bank, supermarket, pharmacy and just about anywhere else she went. Humor was her hallmark and she was quick to smile or crack a joke. She was proficient in the art of batting her eyelashes and making silly sounds.
Philanthropy was a cornerstone of her life, and mahjong was her sport of choice. Make no mistake that she was a competitor to be reckoned with. SaraRuth was resilient and tenacious. She knew what she wanted and went after it with zeal. Nothing could keep her down. She found a second chance at love with her second husband and dear friend, Robert Rossow, who preceded her in death. Together, the two spent their retirement years in Sun Lakes, where they built upon a lifetime of volunteerism and socializing.
SaraRuth leaves behind her two daughters Miche Bacher (Noah) and Stacey Simons (Holly Cooper); and grandsons Jordan and Elijah. She is also survived by her brother, Jason Kornetsky (Carrie) and nephew, Ethan.
SaraRuth will be remembered at a graveside ceremony at Mt. Sinai Cemetery, 24210 N. 68th St., Phoenix. Shiva will be held at the Renaissance, 9504 E. Riggs Road, Sun Lakes and later at her daughters’ homes in Tucson and Boulder, Colorado. Donations can be made to the SaraRuth and Bob Rossow Women and Children in Crisis Loan Fund at Jewish Free Loan (jewishfreeloan.org) or the Boulder Jewish Community Center (boulderjcc.org).