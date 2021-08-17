SEYMOUR "SY" SCHONWETTER
Seymour “Sy” Schonwetter, 90, died Aug. 14, 2021, in North Scottsdale.
Sy was born April 27, 1931 in Hampstead, New York. He and his brother grew up in Italian neighborhoods on Long Island and the Bronx, where their parents owned Italian grocery stores. He experienced antisemitism daily and learned to defend himself in after-school fights. When he was eleven, the family moved to Schenectady, New York, where he was known as the tough kid from New York City. He worked every day after school in his family grocery store, and was deeply affected when his father, whom he considered his best friend, died while Sy was a freshman in college.
Sy had his bar mitzvah in Schenectady, and graduated from Nott Terrace High School. In 1953, he graduated from Siena College with an accounting degree. He was the first person in his family to graduate from college. He started his career in Albany, New York, as a state employee, working first as tax examiner, and later as an accountant for the Public Service Commission.
On Sept. 4, 1954, he married his first wife, Janice Sarah (Ginsburg) Hope, and together they had three children. In 1967, Sy left his accounting career and the family moved to Minnesota, where he and Janice co-founded Weight Watchers of the Upper Midwest. He remained affiliated with Weight Watchers until he and Janice divorced in 1984.
In the 1970s, Sy went into banking with a single bank building, growing to five bank buildings and an insurance company. He sold his businesses to what is now Wells Fargo.
He married Claire (Tolchinsky) Rothstein Nov. 24, 1984, and moved to Arizona. They maintained a second home in Minnesota, where they spent their summers.
Sy was most proud of being a good father, grandfather and of giving tzedakah to many Jewish and civic causes. He and Claire contributed to the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix, the Martin Pear Jewish Community Center and were written in the generational book of the Federation. They were benefactors to the Mayo Clinic, and contributors to many civic causes. They also endowed a chair in life science hosted by the Technion of Israel.
Seymour Schonwetter is survived by his brother, Abe (Bunny) Schonwetter; children, Stuart (Regina), Barbara and Michael (Roxanne Richardson) Schonwetter; his stepchildren, Thomas Rothstein and Nancy Judson; grandchildren, Nina, Sophia, Elliot and Julian; step-grandchildren, Chad, Tyler and Luke; and step-great-grandchild, Zera. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sol and Fannie (Meyers) Schonwetter; wife, Claire; stepson, James; and step-grandson, Matthew.
He was a kind, generous and optimistic man with a good sense of humor. He treated everyone with respect and dignity. He will be deeply missed by his family and many others.
Zoom funeral service 2 p.m. (CDT) Friday, Aug. 20 and Zoom shiva, 6 p.m. (CDT) Saturday, Aug. 21. Email zoom3@hodroffepstein.com for link.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Minneapolis Jewish Family & Children's Service or the Jewish Federation of Minneapolis or Scottsdale.