A. DAVID SILVERMAN
A. David Silverman, 83, peacefully passed away on March 2, 2021, in Peoria at 11:47 a.m.
David, also known as King David, joined the Air Force in 1958 and served in the Middle East on flight lines and in personnel. He conducted Friday night services for a year and was a man of deep faith and knowledge.
David worked for the Navy in Groton, Connecticut and was promoted to Quincy, Massachusetts where he met his bride of 49 years.
He was gentle, kind and a very positive person.
In 1973, he moved to Phoenix with his beloved wife to work for the Federal Housing Administration. They joined Beth Hebrew Synagogue, and Dave was president for 44 days when it merged with Temple Beth El on March 28, 1984.
David joined Make-A-Wish® Arizona at its inception and helped to raise money for it. He graduated from University of Phoenix in 1982. David was a member of Beth Emeth Congregation in Sun City West for over 25 years, and he participated in services and worked hard to raise money for the synagogue. As an avid baseball fan, David’s signature was on the petition to have a major league baseball team in Phoenix. When he met anyone, he would ask for their birthday or anniversary and when they met again, he would remember those dates.
David enjoyed a variety of music. He sang in the chorus of the SCW Variety Show, the Freedom Plaza Chorus and was a member of a harmonica band. Music was a large part of his life. He always knew the right words to cheer, console or comfort a person or just said hello with a big smile. He never complained despite having some major medical issues.
He is survived by his wife, Iris; his sister, Adelle (David Gordon) of New York, New York; his aunt and uncle, Joan and Sumner Sheff of Scottsdale; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was the sixth of seven siblings, five of whom preceded him in death. David will be missed.
Donations may be made to a charity of your choice, Make-A-Wish®, 2901 N. 78th St., Scottsdale, 85251 or Beth Emeth Congregation of the West Valley, 13702 W. Meeker Blvd., Sun City West, 85375.
The funeral was privately held at National Memorial Cemetery and services were conducted by Rabbi Sholom Lew. Arrangements were made by Regency Mortuary & Crematory, 9850 W. Thunderbird, Sun City, 85351.
