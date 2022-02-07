DAVID BARUCH LORSCH
David Baruch Lorsch of Scottsdale died Feb. 4, 2022. He was 62.
Born in Chicago, IL, David was an entrepreneur, had an incredible sense of humor, and a philanthropic heart. He was the most generous and exceptional man!
David never did small. He had to have the biggest and best of everything. This was a testament to his personality! He wanted to make sure that everyone experienced only the finest!
David met his wife, Cindy, at Club Med and when he flew to Montreal, Canada to ask her to marry him – she could only say yes! In their 32 years of marriage, David and Cindy traveled with their family to all seven continents and made exploring the world a priority. David enjoyed taking bike rides on the greenbelt as a way to disconnect and enjoyed his fair share of comedies, westerns and mafia movies with a glass of Macallan 18.
He was the founder and CEO of DBL Distributing. David, along with Cindy, quickly grew the business and ultimately sold it in 2007 with more than 26,000 customers, and a 1,200-page catalog filled with 18,500 products from more than 400 manufacturers. David was inducted into the Consumer Technology Hall of Fame in 2016. He was an avid participate and member of CTA, volunteering his time to help other entrepreneurs with advice and encouragement.
David was always dressed to the nines. He made sure you heard and saw him when he walked into a room. His favorite game at CES was “Who is wearing the best socks?” David loved sharing his life experiences whether it was as a guest lecturer at ASU, a meeting with a new startup, or over a meal with friends and family (even if you didn’t ask). He loved cracking a good joke, especially when he had a new audience to share it with.
David always made sure his family and friends were well taken care of and never left a stone unturned when someone needed something. He was the person you could always count on to get something done and he didn’t care how much time or money it would take. David made a memory out of every interaction he had! It didn’t matter what he was doing, you came home with a story to tell. He touched the lives of every person he interacted with!
David will be missed by all and will not be forgotten. His memory will live on through his family, extravagant clothing and unbelievable stories! David didn’t miss much!
David is survived by his wife, Cindy Lubin; children Scott and Hillary; his late mother, Renee Lorsch; parents Henry and Sharon Lorsch; mother-in-law Charlotte Lubin and the late Irving Lubin; sisters Gail Lorsch and Diane (Jamie) Nayhouse; brother-in-law, Sheldon Lubin and sister-in-law, Sandy Lubin; Randy and Eric Abecassis.
Join the family to celebrate the life of David Lorsch on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Sinai Cemetery at 24210 N 68th St, in Phoenix.
Shiva will be held every night from February 8-15, except for Friday, February 11 at 9820 E Thompson Peak Pkwy, Unit 730 in Scottsdale.
Donations can be made to Jewish Family and Children’s Services (https://www.jfcsaz.org/donate/donate-online-now/) and HonorHealth Heart and Vascular (https://honorhealthfoundation.org/donate/) in David Lorsch’s honor.