THELMA AMDUR GROSS
Thelma Amdur Gross, 82, of Carlsbad, California, passed away on April 19, 2021.
Born in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, Thelma moved to Phoenix in 1956 and attended the University of Arizona. She met the love of her life, Jerry Gross, and they were married in 1957. They traveled overseas while Jerry was in the military and then settled in Phoenix in 1959.
Thelma was active in many community organizations including the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix’s Women’s Philanthropy, Kivel Campus of Care and Make-A-Wish Arizona. After Jerry passed away in 2014, Thelma moved to Carlsbad. Thelma loved many activities, including mahjongg, movie groups, performing in plays and she was an avid Bridge player. But her true passion was her family, her beloved husband, children and grandchildren.
Thelma is survived by her daughter, Susan Arenson; her son, Marc (Marci) Gross; and her grandchildren Joshua (Lauren) Arenson, Michael Arenson, and Haley and Joey Gross.
Memorial services were held Wednesday, April 23, 2021, in San Diego. Contributions in her memory may be given to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (pancan.org) or the Crohn’s/Colitis Foundation (crohnscolitisfoundation.org).
