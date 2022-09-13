MURRAY HARVEY COHEN
Murray Harvey Cohen of Phoenix died August 27, 2022, at the age of 90.
Murray was born in Philadelphia, Pa. on Oct. 5, 1931, to Sydney (Ginzburg) Cohen and Simon Z. Cohen. He graduated from Central High School and Temple University School of Pharmacy. He also graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and trained at Philadelphia Metropolitan Hospital. He focused his 60-year career in gastroenterology.
Murray met Rochelle Kaplan on a blind date in Philadelphia and they quickly fell in love. They married in December of 1960 and moved to Phoenix two years later, where Murray began his medical practice. Rochelle and Murray were married to each other for over 60 years until just 13 months ago, when his wife Rochelle preceded him in death.
Murray was an accomplished and dedicated physician who loved the practice of medicine, and his patients loved him too. He served on multiple medical boards and was president of the American College of Osteopathic Internists. In addition, he was an editor of several medical journals and a faculty member, clinical instructor and professor of medicine at several osteopathic colleges.
Murray will be remembered as a friend, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by a son; daughter, Cindy, and son-in-law Steve Goldberg; grandchildren Joshua and Rachel (Jared Gilman); and great-granddaughter, Ava.
We will all forever remember the sparkle in his eye when he looked at us. He made all of those around him feel special.
To honor Murray, please consider a donation to Hospice of the Valley (hov.org/donate/donate-now/).