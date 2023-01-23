LEE SHAPIRO
Lee Shapiro of Phoenix died Jan. 20, 2023. She was 73. Lee was affiliated with the Alpine Ski Club.
Lee is survived by her life partner, John Henson, of Phoenix; daughter, Stacey Shapiro of Austin, Texas; son, Cory Shapiro (Rachel Zaslow) of Phoenix; stepdaughters Jenifer Henson of Mesa; Jermaine Hendrickson (Michael) of Everett, Washington; Jessica Henson Natland of Gilbert; stepson, John “JJ” Henson, Jr. of Phoenix; five stepgrandchildren; parents, Annette “Denny” and Cecil Yolles of Toronto, Canada; sister, Marilyn Goldberg (Melvin) of Toronto, Canada.
Services will be held on Jan. 24, 2023, at Paradise Memorial Gardens, officiated by Rabbi Eliot Baskin and arranged by Sinai Mortuary of Arizona.
Donations in her name can be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of America, 1702 E. Highland Ave. #400, Phoenix, AZ 85014 or Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014.