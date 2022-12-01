LILA MARKOWITZ
Lila Markowitz of Phoenix died Nov. 16. She was 97.
Lila is survived by her sons Adam Markowitz of Scottsdale, Michael Markowitz of Tucson and Randall Kavet of Orwell, Vermont; and daughter, Suzanne Kavet of Portland, Oregon; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome Markowitz.
Services were held at Paradise Memorial Gardens on Nov. 22 and arranged by Sinai Mortuary of Arizona.
Donations in her name can be made to the Bureau of Jewish Education of Greater Phoenix, Congregation NefeshSoul in Chandler or Temple B’rith Shalom in Prescott.
Lila's adage was: "Love is multiplied, never divided." Lila was a remarkable woman. She was an editor, teacher, advocate, wife, mother, stepmother, grandmother, great-grandmother and dear friend to so many. From New York to Arizona and beyond she touched so many lives. We celebrate her, we miss her and we love her. JN