SAM (SHALOM) MASON, DPM
Sam “Shalom” Mason, DPM died on Nov. 26, 2022. He was 98.
Sam was the first-born son to immigrant parents, Louis and Sarah Moskovitz, of Elmira, New York on Nov. 7, 1924. He lived in the tiny town of Canton, Pennsylvania, until his family moved back to Elmira in 1936. Sam graduated with honors from Southside High School in 1942.
Sam won a New York Regents scholarship and attended Syracuse University for one year until he was drafted into the U.S. Army. While stationed at Camp Crowder, Missouri, he came upon a traffic accident and rescued several people from a burning bus. The Army awarded him a distinguished service medal.
After being discharged from the Army, he returned to Syracuse University to earn his prerequisites for podiatry school. He also began his lifelong love affair with Barbara Perl. They married June 1947 and moved to New York City where he obtained his podiatry degree.
While in podiatry school, Sam’s oldest son Jeff was born. He graduated and moved to Endicott, New York in 1950 where he opened a podiatry practice, and where second son Gary was born in 1951.
Because the boys were frequently ill with respiratory infections, Sam and Barbara decided to relocate to a warmer climate. Arizona was one of the few states that offered reciprocity for the national Podiatry Board Exam, and of the 13 podiatrists in Arizona only two had actually gone to a podiatry college. He received Arizona Podiatry License #31. Sam, Barbara and the boys settled in Phoenix. Sam established his practice at First and Monroe in downtown Phoenix. Daughter Rhonda joined the family in 1954.
As Phoenix grew, so did Sam’s practice and he moved north to the new Park Central area. He also became an examiner for the State Board of Podiatry. He led the way for podiatrists to gain hospital privilege and was one of the first podiatrists in Arizona perform surgery in a hospital. He invited two podiatrists to partner with him, Bill Friedman and Paul Shapiro.
Even though busy with his practice, he became a Boy Scout troop leader when his sons were in scouting, and he played tennis three times a week. He was on the board of Anytown, an Arizona interfaith and interracial youth program. He was the president of the Phoenix Jewish Community Center board, spearheaded the development of the JCC tennis program and was on the board of the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix. Sam and Barbara were members of Temple Beth Israel for 50 years and were active chavurah participants.
Sam retired from private practice in 1990 and accepted a position as chief of the podiatry section at the Carl T. Hayden Veterans’ Administration Medical Center in Phoenix. His efforts with the VA transformed the podiatry section from a one-room treatment center to one of the medical center's busiest clinics, treating more than 14,000 patients per year. The podiatric residence program achieved PSR-24 candidacy status and attracted students from all seven schools of podiatric medicine. He was past president of the podiatry association and the Arizona State Board of Podiatry Examiners.
Together with surgical colleagues from the Phoenix VA, he established an innovative program, Operation Desert Foot a multispecialty approach to diabetic foot disease which succeeded in dramatically reducing the incidence of lower extremity amputations.
After retiring from the VA, Sam and Barbara moved to Laguna Woods, California, in 2004, to be closer to his children and grandchildren. He remained active, playing tennis until age 90 and playing bridge until the month he passed away. In 2016, they moved to Wesley Palms in San Diego.
When caring for his wife’s dementia became overwhelming, Sam and Barbara moved to an assisted living facility in La Mesa. Barbara passed away in 2020. Sam remained at Montera, actively participating and playing bridge once a week until his health deteriorated from an aggressive glioma in 2022. Sam passed away peacefully with daughter, Rhonda, and his devoted caregiver, Mulki, at his bedside. JN