LORI BETH GUTTMAN
Lori Beth Guttman, 63, passed away on January 23, 2021, at her home in Scottsdale. She was born on May 15, 1957 in Detroit.
Lori was born and raised in Oak Park, Michigan and graduated from Oak Park High School. She met Jerry Guttman through a mutual friend and they married in October 1991. They relocated to Scottsdale in 1996. Lori was a beloved wife, mother, nana, daughter, sister and friend. She had a caring heart and love for all animals. Lori enjoyed travel. She loved to laugh and make others smile and feel special. Lori would help others and expect nothing in return. Lori’s greatest pleasure was to cook and have friends and family over for holiday dinners, but she especially treasured the time she spent with her family, friends and especially her grandchildren. She was loved and her snarky wit and wonderful sarcasm will be deeply missed. She will be forever in our hearts, and always our inspiration. We love you forever Lori.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry L. Guttman; her sons, Adam Wasserman (Nicole), Jake Guttman (Melanie); her step-daughter, Casey Elliott (Kurt); her four grandchildren, Ryker, Sadie, Levi and Davis; her mother, Eleanor Factor; her two brothers, David Factor (Deborah) and Gary Factor (Bobby); and numerous relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Factor.
She is resting at Paradise Memorial Park in Scottsdale.
Memorial contributions may be made in Lori’s name to the Arizona Humane Society. www.azhumane.org
