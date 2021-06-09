ANDREW "ANDY" CARLOS RUBIN
There are some who bring a light so bright to the world that even after they have gone, the light remains. Andrew “Andy” Carlos Rubin, left us a piece of his light as he departed his physical body and joined God on May 29, 2021, at age 28, from his home in Tempe. His light entered this world when he was born in Boston on January 9, 1993. He graduated from Marcos de Niza High School and trained in artistic pursuits at Seeds for Autism program in Phoenix, starting at age 16 until his passing. Andy departed peacefully at home after years of fighting his way back from complex epilepsy and autism.
He lived a passionate life to the fullest and never let his disability get in his way. He was a member of Arizona Autism United and Seeds for Autism from their beginnings. His loved hiking, fitness, swimming, word puzzles, movie centers, travel and time with his family. He is survived by his parents, Aura and Mark Rubin; his siblings, Arielle and Alex Rubin, Amy Feder, Aaron and Anna Blocher-Rubin; his nieces and nephew, Zoë, Ilycia and Aaron-Crosby; his aunt, Roberta Rubin; his uncle and aunt, Carlos and Yari Villamil; his cousins, Paola and Carlos-Andres; his grandparents, Adneris Sanchez and Carlos Villamil Sr.
Andy had exceptional ways to inspire entire communities to act and serve the autism community. Andy’s example, leadership and teachings motivated countless individuals to pursue service in the autism community. Andy’s impact did not require words and was felt by all who met him. He never complained in any way about his autism or epilepsy. His courage and fortitude gave strength to others. Andy’s legacy helped influence several nonprofit organizations, including Arizona Autism United, Seeds for Autism and the Autism Society of Greater Phoenix. His personality was infectious, kind, gentle and always considerate of others. His radiant shining smile will be in our hearts forever. His proudest accomplishments included his athleticism and his artistic development and creativity. Andy saw the world through a lens like no other. He lived every day with wonder and excitement of what was to come, always ready for the next adventure. Andy is carrying on his next adventure without us for now, yet we know we will join him someday. We believe it will be at some of his favorite places: mountaintops, beaches of San Diego, rainforests of Puerto Rico, finding Grandpa Stanley Rubin in heaven and spiritually coming back to his home of 26 years in Tempe.