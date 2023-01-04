STEPHEN FRANKLIN NEEDLE
Stephen Franklin Needle passed away on Nov. 10, 2022, at the age of 77.
Stephen was born on June 8, 1945, in Boston, Massachusetts. He attended the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy, earned a Bachelor of Science, and was a pharmacist for over 34 years. He retired with Maricopa County as a Pharmacy Supervisor.
Stephen loved cooking, The History Channel, shooting, traveling, lots of ice in his unsweetened iced tea, a good pastrami sandwich, soup and Cindy Lauper. But Stephen’s greatest passion was his family and he never missed an opportunity to tell them that he loved them. Stephen had a fabulous sense of humor and was always happy. He loved to make others smile with his quick-wit personality and by telling a joke.
Stephen is survived by his wife, Terri, of 27 years; his five children Jim Needle (Sari), Rhea Kowitz (Michael), Harley Needle (Jenny), Chad Permison and Valerie Ahern (Gavin). He was a proud papa to eight grandchildren.
Stephen was laid to rest at Mt. Sinai Cemetery on November 11, 2022.
He will be deeply missed by friends and family. Zichrono livracha, may his memory be for a blessing. JN