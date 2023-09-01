CATHY LYNN WALLER-WOLF-TREMBLATH
Cathy Lynn Waller-Wolf-Trembath was born on August 21, 1950, and passed away on August 19, 2023, after a battle with lung cancer.
Cathy was born to Helen and Irving Waller in Chicago, Illinois. After graduating from Niles East High School in Skokie, Illinois, she received her undergraduate degree in biology from the University of Illinois and later received her master’s degree in social work from the University of Michigan.
Cathy had a long successful career working in Chicago and Phoenix doing advocacy and social work on the behalf of the local Jewish communities. She later taught social work at Monash University in Victoria, Australia.
She and her husband, Leon Trembath, were married in 2004 and lived happily for many years in Madalya, Australia.
Cathy is survived by her husband, Leon; her two sisters, Diana Suchoff and Marcia Waller; her three children, Brian Wolf, Jeffrey Wolf and Brad Wolf; her three daughters-in-law, Tricia Avey, Karen Wolf and Victoria Rocha; and her grandson, Liam Wolf. Services were already held and in lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to: NCCJ/Anytown (nccjtriad.org) or The Nature Conservancy (preserve.nature.org). JN