RHEA JOYCE SHIFRIN GOOT
Rhea Joyce Shifrin Goot passed away Sept. 12, 2021 in Laguna Woods, Calif.
Born in Chicago, Ill. on Oct. 26, 1936, Rhea attended South Shore High School and the University of Illinois at Navy Pier.
She raised her children in Chicago, Ill., Phoenix, Ariz. and San Diego, Calif.
She completed her undergraduate degree at Arizona State University, obtained her Master’s Degree in Social Work at San Diego State University and worked for Child Protective Services and the U.S. Navy in San Diego before retiring to Laguna Woods, Calif.
Rhea was a unique person — beautiful, intelligent and feisty. She loved learning, traveling, dancing, laughing and being surrounded by family and friends.
She is survived by her daughters Marcy, Julie and Caryn; sister Naomi; son-in-law Jorge; and granddaughter, Noa. She is missed deeply by all who knew her. JN