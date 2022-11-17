MARVIN M. FREEMAN
Marvin M. Freeman passed away suddenly in Phoenix on Sept. 6, 2022.
He was born in Toronto, Ontario, on May 15,1934 to Harry and Esther Freeman.
Marvin graduated from Ryerson University in 1958 where he met and married fellow student Pearl.
Marvin started his career as a television and radio broadcasting, promotion and publicity manager In Brandon, Manitoba, eventually moving to the U.S. They lived in cities such as St. Louis, Philadelphia and Buffalo before landing in Phoenix. Marvin won many awards for excellence in broadcasting. He opened his own advertising agency in 1980, MMF Creative Services. He was an active volunteer member and vice president of Valley Fever Survivors, RP (Retinitis Pigmentosa) Foundation for Blindness, B'nai B’rith, Lions Club International, United Blood Services and many other groups.
Marvin greatly enjoyed his music (especially Al Jolson), books, writing, poetry, professional wrestling and hockey. He loved being with his family.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 64 years, Pearl Mandel Freeman; his two sons Michael (Rina-OBM) and Steven (Erika); six grandchildren: Ari, Eliana, Elan, Nava, Aylah and Lindsey.
Marvin is also survived by his sister, Sandra Winch (Mel), many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Marv, we love you and miss you.