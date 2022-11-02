PATRICIA ANN SANDS LIBERMAN BRUNER
Patricia Ann Sands Lieberman Bruner (Pat Bruner), age 81, passed away on October 19, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
Pat was born on November 19, 1940 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to James Davidson Sands and Elizabeth Jane Osborne. Pat is predeceased by the love of her life, husband Robert (Bob) Wayne Bruner, as well as her parents. She is survived by her sister Sarah White (Jim), her three children, Helen Ranney (Wayne), Richard Lieberman (Amy), and Peggy Kraus (Sean), eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and a large extended family.
Pat had a love for and was always involved in music, but especially found joy in conducting religious services as a Cantorial Soloist for various temples and congregations. She also taught Torah study classes, and encouraged people from all denominations to attend so that all may learn from each other. She was foremost grateful for her family, her faith, and her many friends.
A celebration of life will be held in 2023. To contact the family regarding any information, please email shirjoy441@gmail.com.
Donations in honor of Pat may be made to Smile on Seniors, https://www.smileonseniorsaz.com/ 602-492-7670 or Hospice of the Valley, https://www.hov.org/donate/ 602-530-6900.