ALAN FELDSTEIN
Alan Feldstein, 88, a retired mathematics professor from Arizona State University, died January 29, 2022 in Phoenix from Alzheimer’s disease after complications following a stroke. He was a prolific and highly cited scholar who published dozens of peer-reviewed articles in mathematics journals, conducted national security research for the government, recruited high-caliber professors to the ASU Mathematics Department and mentored doctoral students in the field.
Feldstein was born in Pittsburgh, PA, and moved with his parents Abe and Bess Feldstein to Phoenix in 1945 at age 12. He graduated from North Phoenix High School, then earned a bachelor’s degree from ASU and served in the Army for two years, including in Salzburg, Austria. His marriage there in 1955 to Felice Jacobs made headlines because of what the press called “the first Orthodox Jewish wedding ever celebrated in the [German] town of Berchtesgaden, Hitler’s mountain retreat and to this day a hotbed of Nazism. A traditional chuppah was erected in…Nazi field marshal [Hermann] Goering’s former hunting lodge.” Feldstein deliberately chose the location a decade after the Holocaust to express contempt for Nazism in a triumphal affirmation of Jewish survival.
In the late 1950s, Feldstein worked on classified projects at the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico, which designed nuclear weapons, and was exposed to radioactive fallout during atomic testing on the Pacific atoll Eniwetok in the Marshall Islands. He later worked as a research consultant on classified projects for the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California and the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, DC.
Feldstein earned a PhD in mathematics from UCLA in 1964, then served on the faculties at UCLA, Brown University and the University of Virginia, where he earned the ire of administrators by integrating the city’s barber shops in 1969.
He returned to ASU in 1970 and served as a professor for 31 years, until his 2001 retirement.
Feldstein is survived by his wife of 66 years, Felice Feldstein, of Tempe, AZ; four children: Mark Feldstein (Sarah Jackson-Han) of Bethesda, MD; Rachel Feldstein (Mark Schaefer) of Culver City, CA; Suzie Feldstein of San Francisco, CA; and Sarah Feldstein (Ed Korenman) of San Francisco, CA and six grandchildren: Beth Feldstein (Andrew Wang) of Bethesda, MD; Tara Feldstein of Madison WI; Maya Korenman of San Francisco, CA; Sasha Korenman of San Francisco, CA; Ike Feldstein of San Francisco, CA; and Sarper Feldstein of San Francisco, CA. A private family service and burial were held on Monday, Jan. 31. Donations may be sent to Temple Emmanuel of Tempe or Hospice of the Valley.