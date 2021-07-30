ROCHELLE COHEN
With heavy hearts the Cohen family regrets to announce the passing of Rochelle Cohen. Rochelle (Shelly) passed away peacefully in her home in Paradise Valley, on July 14, 2021, with her husband Murray and daughter Cindy (Goldberg) by her side on Wednesday evening, July 14, 2021. She was born in Arcadia, California to Marion (Greenbaum) and Morris J. Kaplan. Shelly graduated from Arcadia High School and began college at University of Southern California in Los Angeles. She played the string bass in the concert band and orchestra and later transferred to Fresno State University. Shelly finished her Bachelor’s degree in education at Temple University in Philadelphia. She moved to Philadelphia in 1960, after she was introduced to Murray, who would become her husband of 60 years, on a blind date. After only a brief engagement, they were married in December 1960 and later settled in Phoenix in 1962. It was there that they started their future together and raised their family.
Shelly will be remembered as a wonderful mother, loving and devoted wife, loyal friend and classy elegant hostess. She was an avid reader and supported many charitable organizations including Mu Phi Epsilon, Hadassah and Brandeis. She was an unapologetic supporter of the "political scene" and enjoyed lunching with friends regularly. She especially loved traveling with her husband all over the world, as well as on family vacations with her grandchildren. Shelly was a "storyteller" and was always the source of information for everyone she knew. She loved to entertain in her home, and was the hostess of many celebrations during the holiday season for family and friends. We are especially grateful to her amazing caregivers for preserving her time at home with grace and comfort during the last few months.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Marion and Morris Kaplan. She is survived by her husband, Murray; daughter, Cindy (Steve); grandchildren, Joshua and Rachel (Jared Gilman); a son; and sister.
To honor Rochelle, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to https://usa.jnf.org/jnf-tree-planting-center/, to plant a tree to serve as a living tribute to her memory.
Shelly's kindness, warmth and grace will be deeply missed by all.