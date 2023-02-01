GLORIA "GOLDIE" BOOKSTEIN
Gloria "Goldie" Bookstein, 86 years young, from Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, and Dallas, Texas, passed peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 16, 2023.
Born in Detroit, Michigan, which she always considered home, she later split her time between Arizona, Michigan and Texas to be near her children and family.
She was married to her beloved husband, Marvin Bookstein, for over 61 years. She worked alongside him at Nationwide Income Tax Service as well as other ventures.
She was a fabulous wife, a wonderful mother, fantastic Bobe and amazing BG (great-grandmother). She was survived by her three daughters Deborah (Howard) Weinstein, Peggy Bookstein and Lori (Neal) Weinstein; nine grandchildren Shayna (Michael) McKim, Andrew (Josh) Jonestein, Mitchell
(Karen) Weinstein, Zachary Weinstein and Jordan (Tiantian) Weinstein. She was thrilled to join the great grandmother club and adored her great grandchildren Macy McKim, Toby McKim, Ethan Weinstein and Anna Weinstein. She will be missed by them and many family and friends.
Goldie was the loving daughter of the late Morris and Anna Plotnik and sister of the late Sarah (Julius) Smith and the late Helen (Herbert) Kollin.
Her passion in life was music and singing in several choirs including Bel Canto Choir, Music +1, Congregation Shaarey Zedek Choir, Zamir Chorale and Congregation B'nai Moshe Choir. Her most proud accomplishment was joining a choir in their performance at Carnegie Hall but even more so, her love of family and friends.
Her favorite pastime besides singing was opera, mahjong, theater and charitable work including Hadassah, Ort, B'nai B’rith, the B'nai Moshe Sisterhood and others.
She was the recipient of a kidney transplant, donated by her cousin Kenneth, which gave her an amazing quality of life over the last seven years. She lived them to the fullest. She was able to travel with her family, including a dream trip to Italy, many domestic and international trips and a favorite, Broadway.
She was a beautiful woman both inside and out. Interment was held at Machpelah Cemetery in Ferndale, Michigan and arrangements were made by The Dorfman Chapel. JN