JOAN UNGAR LEITZ
Joan Ungar Leitz, age 94, passed away peacefully at her home in Phoenix on Sept. 21, 2022 after a courageous battle with congestive heart disease.
Born in Cincinnati, Ohio on May 27, 1928, Joan graduated from Walnut Hills High School, and married her high school sweetheart, Herbert Leitz, on August 29, 1948.
Joan was a devoted loving wife and homemaker, fabulous cook and baker. She helped raise two sons, Steve and Bob, while moving around the country as Herb was transferred to various assignments with Chevrolet Motor Division. Joan made friends easily, helping many synagogues with fundraising and social activities, hosting parties at home and helping with Cincinnati Cousins Club with Herb’s sister Margie (Leitz) and Mel Nadler.
Married to Herb for 66 years until his passing in 2015, Joan and Herb retired to Phoenix in 1986 to be with their two sons, who had moved to Phoenix in 1974 and 1976.
Having taken up golf in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. a few years earlier, Joan became active at both Biltmore Golf Club in Phoenix and Pinetop Country Club in Pinetop. They played many rounds of golf together, and perhaps just to keep Herb humble, Joan had a hole in one at the Biltmore in 1989. They were a magical couple!!
Joan’s love of family was always her first priority. She helped plan many family trips with Herb, her two sons, and Steve's two sons, Josh and Aaron.
When Herb passed in 2015, Joan continued with her positive and upbeat attitude, welcoming four great-grandkids from Josh and his wife Kehau (Hawaii).
As a GG (great grandmother) Joan baked the best chocolate chip cookies! At La Siena Senior Living Community, where she resided the last two years, she was known as "Cookie Lady!"
Joan is survived by her two sons, Steve (Phoenix) and Bob (Maui,
Hawaii); grandsons Joshua William Leitz (Kehau) of Phoenix and Aaron Samuel Leitz of Yuma; great-grandsons Samuel Kuhi, Kavika Alohi and Lev Makai; and great-granddaughter, Akea Lani.
Arrangements were made by Sinai Mortuary, with private graveside services held at Mt. Sinai Cemetery Sept. 25, 2022
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial donations be made to either Hospice of the Valley (https://www.hov.org/) or City of Hope (https://www.cityofhope.org/giving)