JOYCE COOPER
Joyce Cooper passed away, peacefully in her sleep on July 13, 2023, at the age of 77. She courageously battled glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, far outliving her initial prognosis. She was born in Philadelphia to Irving and Libby Kosloff. She married the love of her life, Jay Cooper, in 1966; they were together until his death in 2003.
Joyce was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, mother-in-law, aunt and friend. Her art brightened the rooms wherever it hung, and her smile brightened the hearts of all those who saw it. Quick to laugh, and quicker to offer words of love and support, Joyce loved spending time with her family and friends. She wanted everyone to know she was grateful for the life she lived.
She loved painting and drawing — especially with her grandchildren. She adored art — both creating it and admiring the work of others.
Joyce is lovingly remembered by her daughters Jenna (Steffen Lipofsky), Jill (Matthew Lefferman) and Jessica (Mark Brodie); and grandchildren Maia, Joshua and Jacob Lefferman, Jonas and Lucy Lipofsky and Jackson and Emily Brodie. Donations in her memory can be made to The New Shul in Scottsdale (thenewshul.org).