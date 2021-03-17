ROSLYN BLUMENTHAL
Roslyn Blumenthal passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. She was 72.
She was born in 1948 in Phoenix to Sam and Frieda Abrams. She graduated from Central High School in 1966. She attended Phoenix College and went on to become a medical transcriptionist for over 30 years. She was dedicated and hardworking, always putting careful thought into her work. She retired at the age of 62.
She loved retirement and her grandkids. In her final days, she enjoyed a good game of Connect Four with her grandson. She was an old soul and will be remembered by her friends and family for her kindness, love and compassion.
Roslyn is survived by her brother, Richard (Cheryl); her son, Ron (Tina); her daughters, Julie (Jay) and Shari (Chris); eight grandchildren, Kelli, Jordan, Joel, Lilly, Abby, Grace, Adler; and great-granddaughter, Pearl.
Graveside services were held at Beth Israel Memorial Cemetery where she is laid to rest near her parents.
Donations may be made in Roslyn’s memory to the Alzheimer's Association.
