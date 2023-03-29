HOWARD CHARLES TRAU
Howard Charles Trau of Phoenix, born January 27, 1929, passed peacefully in his sleep on March 21, 2023. He was 94.
Howard is survived by his dear wife, Jean, with whom he has spent the last 70 years lovingly beside and of whom he admired most in this world; as well as their three children Howard Jr. (Nancy), Curt (Tammy) and Jacki (Rick) Berger; 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
All remember him for his bright and goofy smile, kind heart, quick wit and insatiable sweet tooth. Howard spread his appreciation for life until the very end, and the stories he shared from his long and full history — often over the pages of his ever-present crossword puzzles — echo in the hearts and minds of those who knew him. His memory reminds us to value the simple things, like a family dinner or an evening spent bowling. Howard proved there are few things in this world, or in this life, a slice of chocolate cake and a cold glass of milk can’t fix.
Graveside services were held 11:30 a.m. on March 23, 2023, at Mt. Sinai Cemetery.