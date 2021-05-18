GEORGINA "GEORGIE" MAE ETTINGER
Georgina “Georgie” Mae Ettinger was born on May 10, 2021. She is the daughter of Sarah and Seth Ettinger of Phoenix. Seth is the cantor at Congregation Beth Israel.
Grandparents are Lisa Archer of Phoenix; Jayne and Peter Behman of Morro Bay, California; and Lucy and Lloyd Ettinger of Wailea, Hawaii.
Georgie has one brother, Ronen, 3.
