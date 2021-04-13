MARSHALL ALEXANDER SCHNEIDER
Marshall Alexander Schneider was born April 6, 2021. He is the son of Alexandra and Richard Schneider of Paradise Valley.
Grandparents are Robin and Harlan Schneider; and Debra Christy and Raymond Merriman. Marshall has one sister, Gabriella Rose, 1. JN
