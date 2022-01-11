ALICE LILLIAN BENDAU
Alice Lillian Bendau becomes a bat mitzvah on Feb. 5, 2022, at Temple Solel. She is the daughter of Sonya Placencia-Bendau and Chris Bendau of Phoenix.
Grandparents are Dinah Cervantes of Phoenix; Jose Placencia of Sun City; and Vicki and Cliff Bendau of Phoenix.
For her mitzvah project, Alice collected items for the ongoing needs of families at the UMOM New Day Centers. These items included infant care, health, hygiene and cleaning products.
A student at Veritas Prep Academy, Alice enjoys reading, video making, and writing scripts for movies. She also enjoys entertaining her younger brother and spending time with her family and friends.