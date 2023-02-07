PIPER SHEA YOSOWITZ
Piper Shea Yosowitz will become a bat mitzvah on March 18, 2023, at Temple Emanuel of Tempe. She is the daughter of Amy and Rob Yosowitz of Tempe.
Piper’s grandparents are Marsha and Kenny Dobin of Silver Spring, Maryland; and Nancy Levy and Gerald Yosowitz of Orange Village, Ohio and the late Vivian Yosowitz.
For her mitzvah project, Piper volunteered for different hunger-related organizations including Feed My Starving Children, Paz de Christo Outreach Center, Midwest Food Bank and St. Vincent de Paul.
A student at Kyrene Middle School, Piper enjoys running track, playing baseball and tennis, hanging out with friends and watching sports, movies and television shows. JN