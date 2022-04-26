EMERY CHARLOTTE KUTZ
Emery Charlotte Kutz will become a bat mitzvah on May 14, 2022 at Congregation Or Tzion.
She is the daughter of Elana and Larry Kutz of Scottsdale.
Grandparents are the late Joni Cohen and Jesse Cohen of Phoenix; Karen Lloyd of Philadelphia, Pa.; and Ron and Bridget Kutz of Columbus, N.J.
For her mitzvah project, Emery organized the first local 5K run for Phoenix’s celiac and gluten-free community. Emery was the sixth-highest fundraiser in the country, raising more than $5,600 for celiac disease research.
A student at Cocopah Middle School, Emery enjoys running, volleyball, rock climbing and musical theater. JN