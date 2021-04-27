JORDYN PAIGE CAVIAR
Jordyn Paige Caviar became a bat mitzvah on April 16, 2021, at Temple Emanuel of Tempe. She is the daughter of Heather and Bradford Caviar of Chandler.
Grandparents are Susan and Robert Mauskapf of Mesa; and Lynda and Edward Caviar of Scottsdale.
For her mitzvah project, Jordyn volunteers her time at local animal rescue shelters after learning about animal hospitals from a veterinarian and staff.
A student at Santan Junior High School, Jordyn enjoys drawing, reading, singing, animals and was recently inducted into the Junior National Honor Society.
