SLOANE FARRAH GORMAN
Sloane Farrah Gorman becomes a bat mitzvah on April 10, 2021, at Congregation Beth Israel. She is the daughter of Brenda and Andrew Gorman of Scottsdale.
Grandparents are Helene and Roger Wolheim of Scottsdale; and Arlene and Mark Gorman of Scottsdale.
For her mitzvah project, Sloane is raising money and collecting wish list donations for Arizona Small Dog Rescue.
A student at Cocopah Middle School, Sloane enjoys skiing, dance and hanging out with friends. JN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.