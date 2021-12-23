RUBY SARINA LAMMERSEN
Ruby Sarina Lammersen becomes a bat mitzvah on Jan. 8, 2022, at Temple Kol Ami. She is the daughter of Rebecca Lammersen of Scottsdale and Keith Lammersen of Scottsdale.
Grandparents are Joyce and Jim Stuehringer of Tucson; Josh and Natasha Tofield of Tucson; and Linda and Barry Lammersen of Scottsdale.
Ruby believes in “doing Jewish” as her lifelong commitment as a bat mitzvah; she is helping repair the world through small acts and gestures of kindness and empathy every day.
A student at Pardes Jewish Day School, Ruby enjoys playing volleyball and has a passion for painting and photography, especially taking portraits of people, animals and nature.