ARIELLE ROSE KUTZ
Arielle Rose Kutz becomes a bat mitzvah on April 17, 2021, at Congregation Or Tzion. She is the daughter of Elana and Larry Kutz of Scottsdale.
Grandparents are Jesse Cohen of Phoenix and the late Joni Cohen; Karen Lloyd of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Bridget and Ron Kutz of Columbus, New Jersey.
For her mitzvah project, Arielle created “Melodies for Marine Mammals,” a free virtual concert for hope and healing to raise funds for the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach, California.
A student at Cocopah Middle School, Arielle enjoys musical theater, dance, tennis and student council.
