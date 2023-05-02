ELIANA STELLA THOMAS
Eliana Stella Thomas will become a bat mitzvah on May 13, 2023, at Temple Kol Ami. She is the daughter of Michelle and Jonathon Thomas of Cave Creek; and sister to one brother, Max.
Eliana’s grandparents are Victor and Carole Weintraub of Scottsdale and Frank and Carol Thomas of Scottsdale.
For her mitzvah project, Eliana baked and sold items to raise funds for Dancers Against Cancer, which provides support to dancers and their families who are impacted by cancer.
A student at Sonoran Trails Middle School, Eliana loves to dance and is on the competition team at Adaptive Force Performing Arts in Scottsdale. JN