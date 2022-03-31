MICHELLE GIORDANNA SCHWARTZ
Michelle Giordanna Schwartz will become a bat mitzvah on April 2, 2022 at Congregation Or Tzion.
She is the daughter of Sami and Adam Schwartz of Scottsdale and sister of Ari and Alexa Schwartz.
Grandparents are Jill and Robert Schwartz of Paradise Valley; Marcia Weisberg of Scottsdale and the late Max Weisberg.
For her mitzvah project, Michelle lead sing-alongs for Gesher Disability Resources community members throughout the past year and organized a musical concert where she and some of her friends performed and raised nearly $1,500 for Gesher.
A student at Pardes Jewish Day School, Michelle enjoys musical theater, volleyball, reading and hanging out with her friends.