RUBY SARINA LAMMERSEN
Ruby Sarina Lammersen becomes a bat mitzvah on Jan. 8, 2022, at Temple Kol Ami. She is the daughter of Rebecca Lammersen of Scottsdale and Keith Lammersen of Scottsdale.
Grandparents are Joyce and Jim Stuehringer of Tucson; Josh and Natasha Tofield of Tucson; and Linda and Barry Lammersen of Scottsdale.
For her mitzvah project, Ruby is using her superpower, her kindness, in small acts and gestures of empathy and kindness, which are felt and seen by those around her.
A student at Pardes Jewish Day School, Ruby enjoys volleyball, spending time in the water and photography, especially taking portraits of people, animals and nature.