ALEXA HOROWITZ
Alexa Horowitz will become a bat mitzvah on Aug. 19, 2023, at Temple Solel.
She is the daughter of Gary and Shari Horowitz of Scottsdale.
Alexa is the granddaughter of Howie and Sandy Reichsfeld of Scottsdale; the late Allan Horowitz; and the late Fred and Jan Ligerman.
For her mitzvah project, Alexa participated in the Friendship Circle of Arizona events. The Friendship Circle provides assistance and support to families of children with special needs. She attended Sunday Circle each month, put together a team for Jonathan’s Walk and raised money through sponsors.
A student at Desert Shadows, Alexa enjoys dancing, playing volleyball, traveling and spending time with friends and family. JN