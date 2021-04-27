RUBY ROSE CHIN
Ruby Rose Chin became a bat mitzvah on April 24, 2021, at Temple Emanuel of Tempe. She is the daughter of Samantha and Gregory Chin of Chandler.
Grandparents are Sue and Morton Rubin of Chandler; and Sandra and Gersun Chin of Marriotsville, Maryland.
For her mitzvah project, Ruby researched the Uyghur Muslim minority in China and built a website to raise awareness and raise money to aid refugees and give them a platform to talk about their experiences. Donations go to the Uyghur Human Rights Project.
A student at GRIT Academy at Bogle Junior High School, Ruby enjoys reading, coding, drawing, theater, swimming, biking, 3D object programming and printing, Minecraft and spending time with family and friends.
