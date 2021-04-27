EMELIA ROSE MERRITT
Emelia Rose Merritt becomes a bat mitzvah on May 8, 2021, at Congregation Kehillah. She is the daughter of Lauren and Brock Merritt of Phoenix.
Grandparents are Jane and Melvin Weinstein of Scottsdale; and the late Jane and Charles Merritt of Surprise.
For her mitzvah project, Emelia organized drive-thru donations events for Phoenix animal shelters.
A student at Norterra Canyon School, Emelia enjoys gymnastics, tennis and drawing.
