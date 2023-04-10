MARISSA ARIN FRIEDLANDER
Marissa Arin Friedlander will become a bat mitzvah on April 22, 2023, at Congregation Beth Israel. She is the daughter of Janet Baratz and Robert Friedlander of Scottsdale.
Marissa’s grandparents are Joan Baratz of Paradise Valley, the late Robert Baratz and the late Dan and Shirley Friedlander.
For her mitzvah project, Marissa volunteers in the madrichim program at Congregation Beth Israel.
A student at Desert Shadows Middle School, Marissa enjoys wrestling, reading and hanging out with friends.