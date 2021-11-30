ELI AND BRIAN HEMMERT
Eli and Brian Hemmert became b’nai mitzvah on Nov. 13, 2021, at Congregation Kehillah.
They are the sons of Cari and Raymond Hemmert of Scottsdale.
Grandparents are Marilyn and Harvey Brodsky of Manalapan, New Jersey; and Louise Hemmert of Northport, New York.
For their mitzvah projects, Eli and Brian created hygiene kits and other essentials for a resettled refugee family from Democratic Republic of Congo.
Students at Copper Ridge School, Eli and Brian enjoy playing lacrosse and relocating snakes.