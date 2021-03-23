MATTHEW WESTON RUSH
Matthew Weston Rush becomes a bar mitzvah on May 1, 2021, at Congregation Beth Israel. He is the son of Rhonda and Jason Rush of Phoenix.
Grandparents are Nancy Stein of Scottsdale and the late Myron Stein; and Judy and Alan Rush of Scottsdale.
For his mitzvah project, Matthew is volunteering with Miracle League, Graffiti Busters, Feed Our Babies, Ben’s Bells, Nourish PHX, Home Base Youth Services and Project C.U.R.E.
A student at Ingleside Middle School, Matthew enjoys sports, video gaming, art and cooking. JN
